All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Boston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|St. Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Detroit, ppd.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Kansas City at Toronto, ppd.
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, ppd.
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, ppd.
Houston at Texas, ppd.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, ppd.
Boston at Seattle, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, ppd.
Kansas City at Toronto, ppd.
L.A. Angels at Detroit, ppd.
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, ppd.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Houston at Texas, ppd.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, ppd.
Boston at Seattle, ppd.
Monday’s Games
Minnesota (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), ppd.
Houston (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), ppd.
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), ppd.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Texas (TBD), ppd.
Boston (TBD) at Oakland (TBD), ppd.
Washington (TBD) at Seattle (TBD), ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit at Cleveland, ppd.
Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, ppd.
L.A. Angels at Miami, ppd.
Washington at Seattle, ppd.
Minnesota at Toronto, ppd.
Houston at Tampa Bay, ppd.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, ppd.
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, ppd.
Boston at Oakland, ppd.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, ppd.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, ppd.
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, ppd.
Atlanta at Miami, ppd.
N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, ppd.
Colorado at Arizona, ppd.
San Francisco at San Diego, ppd.
Washington at L.A. Dodgers, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, ppd.
Atlanta at Miami, ppd.
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, ppd.
N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, ppd.
Colorado at Arizona, ppd.
San Francisco at San Diego, ppd.
Washington at L.A. Dodgers, ppd.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, ppd.
Monday’s Games
Atlanta (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), ppd.
Philadelphia (TBD) at Milwaukee (TBD), ppd.
Washington (TBD) at Seattle (TBD), ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, ppd.
L.A. Angels at Miami, ppd.
San Francisco at Cincinnati, ppd.
Washington at Seattle, ppd.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, ppd.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, ppd.
Colorado at San Diego, ppd.
St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, ppd.
