Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Baseball Expanded Glance

April 12, 2020 10:00 am
 
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Baltimore 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Boston 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
New York 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Toronto 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Cleveland 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Detroit 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Kansas City 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Minnesota 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Oakland 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Seattle 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Texas 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Miami 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
New York 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Philadelphia 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Washington 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
St. Louis 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Arizona 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Colorado 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
San Diego 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0
San Francisco 0 0 .000 _ _ 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Detroit, ppd.

Advertisement

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

        Insight by VMware: Find out how agencies are reaching their fullest cloud potential in this exclusive ebook.

Kansas City at Toronto, ppd.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, ppd.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, ppd.

Houston at Texas, ppd.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, ppd.

Boston at Seattle, ppd.

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, ppd.

Kansas City at Toronto, ppd.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, ppd.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, ppd.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Houston at Texas, ppd.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, ppd.

Boston at Seattle, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Minnesota (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), ppd.

Houston (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), ppd.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), ppd.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Texas (TBD), ppd.

Boston (TBD) at Oakland (TBD), ppd.

Washington (TBD) at Seattle (TBD), ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit at Cleveland, ppd.

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, ppd.

L.A. Angels at Miami, ppd.

Washington at Seattle, ppd.

Minnesota at Toronto, ppd.

Houston at Tampa Bay, ppd.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, ppd.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, ppd.

Boston at Oakland, ppd.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, ppd.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, ppd.

Atlanta at Miami, ppd.

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, ppd.

Colorado at Arizona, ppd.

San Francisco at San Diego, ppd.

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, ppd.

Atlanta at Miami, ppd.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, ppd.

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, ppd.

Colorado at Arizona, ppd.

San Francisco at San Diego, ppd.

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, ppd.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Atlanta (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), ppd.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Milwaukee (TBD), ppd.

Washington (TBD) at Seattle (TBD), ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, ppd.

L.A. Angels at Miami, ppd.

San Francisco at Cincinnati, ppd.

Washington at Seattle, ppd.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, ppd.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, ppd.

Colorado at San Diego, ppd.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, ppd.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|14 Emerge 2020: Bringing Vision to Life
4|14 Adobe Captivate Specialist Certificate...
4|14 12th Annual Oracle Federal Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VA is taking necessary precautions at facilities

Today in History

1790: US patent system created