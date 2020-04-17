All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Boston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|St. Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|_
|0-0
|0
|0-0
|0-0
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Detroit at Cleveland, ppd.
Texas at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Seattle at Oakland, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Cleveland at Boston, ppd.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, ppd.
Baltimore at Kansas City, ppd.
Detroit at Minnesota, ppd.
L.A. Angels at Houston, ppd.
Texas at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Seattle at Oakland, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), ppd.
Baltimore (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), ppd.
Detroit (TBD) at Minnesota (TBD), ppd.
Texas (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), ppd.
Cleveland (TBD) at Boston (TBD), ppd.
Seattle (TBD) at Oakland (TBD), ppd.
Toronto (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), ppd.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Houston (TBD), ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Cleveland at Boston, ppd.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, ppd.
Baltimore at Kansas City, ppd.
Detroit at Minnesota, ppd.
L.A. Angels at Houston, ppd.
Texas at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Seattle at Oakland, ppd.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
San Francisco at Cincinnati, ppd.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, ppd.
Colorado at San Diego, ppd.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, ppd.
Chicago Cubs at Washington, ppd.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Washington, ppd.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Miami at Philadelphia, ppd.
Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
San Francisco at Atlanta, ppd.
St. Louis at Colorado, ppd.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), ppd.
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Washington (TBD), ppd.
Miami (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), ppd.
Milwaukee (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), ppd.
San Diego (TBD) at Arizona (TBD), ppd.
San Francisco (TBD) at Atlanta (TBD), ppd.
St. Louis (TBD) at Colorado (TBD), ppd.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Miami at Philadelphia, ppd.
San Francisco at Atlanta, ppd.
Chicago Cubs at Washington, ppd.
St. Louis at Colorado, ppd.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, ppd.
San Diego at Arizona, ppd.
Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
