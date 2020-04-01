Listen Live Sports

Bears finalize contracts with former All-Pro Quinn, Ifedi

April 1, 2020
 
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears finalized a five-year, $70 million contract with former All-Pro pass rusher Robert Quinn and a one-year deal with former Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman Germain Ifedi on Wednesday.

The Bears were looking to boost their pass rush and blocking coming off a disappointing year. They missed the playoffs at 8-8 in a season that began with Super Bowl aspirations after going 12-4 to win the NFC North in 2018.

Chicago is counting on Quinn, who agreed two weeks ago to his deal, to build on a bounce-back season with Dallas and take some of the load off star outside linebacker Khalil Mack.

The 6-foot-4, 260-pound Quinn had 11 1/2 sacks last year following a trade to Dallas from Miami, and despite a two-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy against performance enhancers. He finished with single-digit sacks the previous four seasons for the St. Louis and Los Angeles Rams, and the Dolphins.

Quinn, who turns 30 in May, had 19 sacks for St. Louis in an All-Pro season in 2013 and had 10 1/2 the following year on the way to his second straight Pro Bowl selection. He has 80 1/2 in nine seasons. Only Von Miller (98), Chandler Jones (96), J.J. Watt (92) and Terrell Suggs (82 1/2) had more before turning 30.

The 6-5, 325-pound Ifedi made 60 starts at guard and tackle over four seasons for Seattle after being drafted out of Texas A&M with the No. 31 overall pick in 2016. He figures to replace Kyle Long at right guard after the Bears released the three-time Pro Bowl pick who was limited the past four seasons by injuries.

Chicago’s offense ranked among the worst in the NFL last season. The line struggled to open holes for the run game as the Bears averaged just 91.1 yards rushing, 27th in the league.

___

The Associated Press

