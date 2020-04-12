Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Beckert, 4-time All-Star infielder for Cubs, dies at 79

April 12, 2020 3:58 pm
 
< a min read
      

CHICAGO (AP) — Glenn Beckert, a four-time All-Star second baseman for the Chicago Cubs in the 1960s and ’70s, died Sunday. He was 79.

Citing his family, the Cubs said he died of natural causes in Florida.

Playing alongside Hall of Famers Ernie Banks, Billy Williams, Ron Santo and Ferguson Jenkins, Beckert won a Gold Glove in 1968 and made four straight All-Star teams for Chicago starting in 1969. He had the best strikeout-to-at-bat ratio in the National League five times and finished third in average when he hit a career-high .342 in 1971.

Beckert batted .283 in 11 seasons with Chicago (1965-73) and the San Diego Padres (1974-75).

Advertisement

He is survived by daughters Tracy Seaman and Dana Starck and longtime partner Marybruce Standley.

        Insight by VMware: Find out how agencies are reaching their fullest cloud potential in this exclusive ebook.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|14 Emerge 2020: Bringing Vision to Life
4|14 Adobe Captivate Specialist Certificate...
4|14 12th Annual Oracle Federal Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VA is taking necessary precautions at facilities

Today in History

1790: US patent system created