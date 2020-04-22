Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Bend it like Beckham? How about Bend it WITH Beckham

April 22, 2020 4:35 pm
 
< a min read
      

Why bend it like Beckham when you can bend it WITH Beckham?

David Beckham, part owner of the Major League Soccer club Inter Miami, is auctioning off a chance to take him on in a five-on-five match, part of a package that includes lunch with the English legend and a chance to watch a game from the owners’ box.

The auction is part of the league’s participation in the All In Challenge, which raises money for organizations that are feeding the hungry during the coronavirus pandemic, including Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry, America’s Food Fund, World Central Kitchen and Feeding America.

Other MLS-related auctions include an opportunity to fly to Los Angeles to attend an LAFC game with comedian Will Ferrell, a part owner of that club. MLS Commissioner Don Garber is auctioning off a chance for a fan to get their name on the official MLS game ball when games resume.

Advertisement

MLS suspended the season on March 12.

        Insight by LookingGlass: Find out the status of cyber threat info sharing in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|19 TOC Annual Institute
4|22 Security Through INSIGHTS Summit
4|22 Adobe ColdFusion Summit East 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard children keep watch at North Bend

Today in History

1954: McCarthy hearings begin investigating Army