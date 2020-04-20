Listen Live Sports

Canada’s Davies extends 2 years with Bayern to June 2025

April 20, 2020 8:50 pm
 
Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies has agreed to a two-year contract extension with Bayern Munich through June 2025.

Bayern announced the agreement Monday with the 19-year-old from Edmonton, Alberta.

“It’s a dream come true to play here. I felt happy from Day 1,” Davies said in a statement. “The mentality of always wanting to win everything is in FC Bayern’s DNA.”

Davies made his senior club team debut with Major League Soccer’s Vancouver Whitecaps in July 2016 at age 15. Born in Ghana, he became a Canadian citizen in June 2017 and played his his first game for the national team that month.

A left back and winger, he agreed in July 2018 to a deal with Bayern and transferred the following January. He scored once in six appearances during the second half of the season and has one goal in 29 appearances in all competitions this season.

Davies has five goals and seven assists in 17 games for Canada.

___

