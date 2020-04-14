Listen Live Sports

Chargers sign former XFL offensive lineman Storm Norton

April 14, 2020 9:15 pm
 
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Offensive tackle Storm Norton has signed a multi-year contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, the team announced on Tuesday.

Norton played for the Los Angeles Wildcats of the XFL before the league ended midway through its season due to the coronavirus pandemic. The league filed for bankruptcy earlier this week.

Norton was the top selection in the lineman phase of the XFL draft. He played for the Minnesota Vikings in 2018 and had previous stints with the Detroit Lions and Arizona Cardinals.

He is a left tackle, which is an area of need for Los Angeles after it traded Russell Okung last month. Coach Anthony Lynn during a teleconference assessing free agency that Trent Scott, Bryan Bulaga and Sam Tevi could be in the mix at left tackle.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

