Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Chicago State fires women’s basketball coach Misty Opat

April 16, 2020 7:16 pm
 
< a min read
      

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago State fired women’s coach Misty Opat on Thursday after two seasons and a 3-55 record.

Chicago State was 1-27 overall and 1-13 in WAC play last season, the victory coming at CSU Bakersfield in January. The Cougars were 2-28 and 2-14 in 2018-19.

Chicago State has nine straight losing seasons and hasn’t won more than six games in that span.

___

Advertisement

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

        Insight by CenturyLink: GSA, Export-Import Bank and National Science Foundation address modernizing federal networks in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|14 Migration OpenHack
4|16 Quantum Cyber Forum
4|19 TOC Annual Institute
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sentinels continue to guard the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Today in History

1987: USPTO allows patents for genetically engineered animals