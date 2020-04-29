Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Coco Gauff’s dad, Corey, gets USTA developmental coach honor

April 29, 2020 6:19 pm
 
< a min read
      

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — Coco Gauff’s father, Corey, was announced as the 2019 Team USA Developmental Coach of the Year by the U.S. Tennis Association on Wednesday.

Jay Berger was honored as the Team USA Legendary Coach.

Coco Gauff reached the fourth round at Wimbledon last year in her Grand Slam main-draw debut at age 15 after becoming the youngest player to qualify for that grass-court tournament.

She also made it to the third round at the U.S. Open last year and won her first WTA singles title and first two WTA doubles titles, both with another American teenager, Caty McNally.

Advertisement

Berger was head coach of the U.S. Olympic men’s tennis teams in 2012 and 2016 and coached with U.S. Davis Cup captains Patrick McEnroe and Jim Courier for 12 years.

        Insight by LexisNexis Risk Solutions: Federal technology experts share what’s ahead in digital identity and verification in this exclusive executive briefing.

Berger also was USTA Player Development’s head of men’s tennis from 2008-17.

___

More AP Tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|29 Speed Mentoring: Get Your Gov Career...
4|29 5G Ecosystem Forum
5|5 MODSIM World 2020 (CANCELED)
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Thunderbirds, Navy Blue Angels honor frontline COVID-19 workers

Today in History

2004: World War II Memorial opens on the Mall