Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Cowboys address need in 2nd round, take Tide CB Trevon Diggs

April 24, 2020 8:51 pm
 
1 min read
      

The Dallas Cowboys addressed one of their biggest needs in the second round of the NFL draft Friday night, taking former Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs with the 51st overall selection.

The Cowboys pivoted away from defense in the first round when former Oklahoma receiver CeeDee Lamb was unexpectedly available with the 17th overall pick.

Dallas lost its best cornerback in Byron Jones, who signed with Miami in free agency. Diggs, the younger brother of Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs, had three interceptions and tied for Alabama’s team lead with eight pass breakups.

The Cowboys tied for last in the NFL in interceptions last year and have been among the worst in the league in that category the past five seasons. They have young cornerbacks they like in Chidobe Awuzie, Anthony Brown and Jourdan Lewis, but the position was still one of need.

Advertisement

Dallas also entered the night with the 81st overall pick in the third round, and still could use a pass rusher. The Cowboys passed on former LSU defensive end K’Lavon Chaisson in the first round because Lamb was available. Chaisson went to Jacksonville three picks later.

        Insight by LexisNexis Risk Solutions: Federal technology experts share what’s ahead in digital identity and verification in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 2020 National Environmental Justice...
4|24 Government Proposal Desktop Publishing...
4|28 SIIA Tech Summit on Artificial...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors aboard USS Barry stand watch

Today in History

1800: Library of Congress established with $5,000 appropriation