Dayton’s Toppin wins Naismith Trophy

April 3, 2020 5:21 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Dayton forward Obi Toppin has been awarded the Naismith Trophy as college basketball’s most outstanding player.

Toppin was named the Naismith Trophy winner on Friday, adding to an award collection that includes national player of the year by The Associated Press.

Toppin had a breakout sophomore season for the third-ranked Flyers, averaging 20 points and 7.5 rebounds per game while shooting 63%.

The 6-foot-9 sophomore is Dayton’s first consensus All-American and he led the Flyers to a school-record 29 wins. The Flyers finished No. 3 in the final AP Top 25 after the NCAA Tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, matching the highest ranking in school history (1956).

Dayton’s Anthony Grant also swept Naismith and AP honors as the national coach of the year after the Flyers won their third Atlantic 10 championship in five years.

Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu won the women’s award.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

