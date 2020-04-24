Listen Live Sports

Detroit Mercy hires Gilbert as women’s basketball coach

April 24, 2020 4:50 pm
 
DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Mercy hired AnnMarie Gilbert as women’s basketball coach.

Gilbert went 135-18 at Virginia Union in five seasons, including a Division II national title game appearance in 2017.

She replaces coach Bernard Scott, whose contract was not renewed last month. Scott coached for five seasons, finishing with a 42-109 record.

“AnnMarie Gilbert was our first choice because of her depth of experience as a head coach at Division I, Division II and Division III and is an excellent recruiter,” athletic director Robert Vowels said. “She has done a terrific job as head coach at Virginia Union, Eastern Michigan and Oberlin and as an assistant coach at Michigan State.”

Gilbert has eight straight 20-win seasons, including her final three seasons at Eastern Michigan. She played at Ohio and Oberlin and later was the head coach at Oberlin.

