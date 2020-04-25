Listen Live Sports

Eagles acquire wide receiver Marquise Goodwin from 49ers

April 25, 2020 3:41 pm
 
The Philadelphia Eagles have acquired wide receiver Marquise Goodwin from the San Francisco 49ers.

The teams flipped sixth-round picks with Philadelphia getting No. 210 and San Francisco receiving No. 190.

Goodwin spent his first four seasons with Buffalo and past three in San Francisco. He has 140 receptions for 2,323 yards and 13 TDs in his career.

Goodwin has been plagued by injuries and played 16 games only once in 2017 when he had career highs in receptions (56) and yards (962).

The Eagles selected TCU wideout Jalen Reagor with the 21st overall pick. The 29-year-old Goodwin joins veterans DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery, Reagor, 2019 second-round pick J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Greg Ward, among others.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

