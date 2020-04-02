Listen Live Sports

Ed Farmer, White Sox broadcaster, former pitcher, dies at 70

April 2, 2020 12:07 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Ed Farmer, an All-Star reliever who spent nearly three decades as a radio broadcaster for the Chicago White Sox, has died. He was 70.

The White Sox said he died Wednesday night in Los Angeles following complications from an illness.

A native of Evergreen Park, Illinois, and a graduate of St. Rita High on Chicago’s South Side, Farmer was 30-43 with a 4.30 ERA and 75 saves while pitching for eight teams over 11 seasons. He was an All-Star for the White Sox in 1980, when he saved 30 games — then a club record.

Farmer joined Chicago’s radio booth on a part-time basis in 1991 and completed his 29th season last year.

Farmer became an advocate for organ donation after undergoing a kidney transplant in 1991. He is survived wife Barbara and daughter Shanda.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

