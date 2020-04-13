Listen Live Sports

ESPN and NFL Network will combine for NFL draft telecast

April 13, 2020 12:30 pm
 
1 min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — ESPN and NFL Network will join forces for this year’s NFL draft. They will produce a broadcast that will air on both networks over all three days.

The April 23-25 draft was originally scheduled to be in Las Vegas, but has been moved due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will now originate from ESPN’s headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut.

Draft hosts and a limited number of commentators will be in-studio, but will adhere to social distancing guidelines. Other reporters and analysts will report remotely from home. Commissioner Roger Goodell will introduce picks from his home in Bronxville, New York.

ABC will air a separate draft broadcast on Thursday and Friday before simulcasting the ESPN/NFL Network feed on Saturday.

The league previously announced that the draft will serve as a “Draft-A-Thon”, which will pay tribute to health care workers and first responders. Funds raised will help support six national nonprofits and their respective relief efforts.

ESPN has broadcast the draft since 1980. NFL Network launched in the fall of 2003. Their first two drafts were done remotely from Los Angeles before they started reporting on site in 2006.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

