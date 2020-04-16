Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

ETSU adds guard Jalen Johnson as graduate transfer from Vols

April 16, 2020 11:53 am
 
1 min read
      

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — East Tennessee has added guard Jalen Johnson as a graduate transfer from Tennessee to a team that won the Southern Conference Tournament title and went 30-4 this season.

Coach Steve Forbes announced the signing Thursday.

The 6-foot-6 Johnson graduated from Tennessee in December and decided to transfer after playing in 70 games with the Volunteers, including two NCAA Tournament berths. The native of Durham, North Carolina, started two of 31 games he played this season for Tennessee and averaged 3.5 points and 2 rebounds per game. He shot 85% at the free-throw line.

“He’s long, athletic and gives us added size and experience on the perimeter,” Forbes said. “Jalen is a very mature young man and is someone I expect to provide leadership to our team on and off the court. His experience playing and practicing at Tennessee provides Jalen an invaluable asset towards his future success at ETSU.”

Advertisement

He joins a team that was two spots out of The Associated Press Top 25 rankings after clinching an NCAA Tournament berth with the Buccaneers’ 12th straight win, a victory over Wofford in the Southern Conference tourney title game. But the Bucs had five seniors on that squad.

        Insight by LookingGlass: Find out the status of cyber threat info sharing in this exclusive ebook.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|14 Migration OpenHack
4|16 Quantum Cyber Forum
4|19 TOC Annual Institute
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sentinels continue to guard the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Today in History

1987: USPTO allows patents for genetically engineered animals