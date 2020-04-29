Listen Live Sports

Ex-Jaguars LB Smith charged with sexual activity with minors

April 29, 2020 6:29 pm
 
Former Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith has been arrested on a charge of unlawful sexual activity with certain minors.

The 29-year-old Smith was booked into the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Jail around 5 p.m. Wednesday and was being held on a $50,003 bond.

No details or police report was immediately available. Officers were at Smith’s home on Nov. 27, and his SUV was towed from the house. He was not arrested at the time.

Smith, a fifth-round draft pick from Florida State in 2014 and a Pro Bowl selection in 2017, announced last April that he was stepping away from football to “get my world in order.”

The Jaguars fined Smith more than $88,000 for missing the team’s mandatory, three-day minicamp in June. Smith avoided future fines by filing retirement paperwork with the NFL before training camp.

Jacksonville placed him on the league’s reserve/retired list, which paused his contract and freed up a roster spot as well as $9.75 million in salary cap space in 2019. It also protected Smith from fines and NFL testing policies.

Smith has three years remaining on his current deal, which averages $10 million annually in base salary.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

