Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Ex-New Mexico F Jackson to join Arkansas as grad transfer

April 15, 2020 1:04 pm
 
< a min read
      

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Former New Mexico player Vance Jackson has chosen to attend Arkansas as a graduate transfer.

Arkansas made the announcement Wednesday in a news release.

Jackson, a 6-foot-9, 230-pound forward, started his college career by playing a season at Connecticut before playing two seasons at New Mexico. He averages 10.8 points per game for his career.

As a freshman at UConn, he started 21 games and was named to the American Athletic Conference All-Rookie Team.

Advertisement

He sat out the next year because of transfer rules. In his first season at New Mexico, Jackson averaged 13.1 points and 7.0 rebounds per contest. He was named to the 2019 Mountain West All-Tournament team after averaging 25.5 points per game.

        Insight by LookingGlass: Find out the status of cyber threat info sharing in this exclusive ebook.

Last season, he averaged 11.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game for New Mexico. In a two-game stretch, Jackson had 25 points and 13 rebounds against San Jose State and had 29 points and 13 rebounds against Fresno State.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|14 Precision Strike Annual Review...
4|14 Proposal Editing Training
4|14 Migration OpenHack
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen airlift counterdrug equipment out of Panama in support of DHS

Today in History

1783: Continental Congress ratifies preliminary articles of peace with Britain