Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Filly dies after training workout at Santa Anita

April 16, 2020 1:21 pm
 
< a min read
      

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — A horse broke down after completing a workout at Santa Anita and was euthanized, making it the 11th fatality at the track since late December.

M C Hamster, a 4-year-old filly, suffered a fractured left front ankle after a three-furlong workout on the main dirt track Wednesday. It was just the second day training has been allowed since April 6 because of rain.

The track in Arcadia has been closed for racing since March 27 by order of the Los Angeles County Public Health Department as a result of the coronavirus. However, horses are allowed to train.

Trained by Ryan Hanson, M C Hamster finished fifth in her last race on Feb. 24 at Turf Paradise in Phoenix. She moved to Santa Anita, where she worked out on March 30 and again Wednesday. M C Hamster had three wins in eight career starts and earnings of $36,730.

Advertisement

M C Hamster is the fourth horse to die on the main track since Dec. 26. Four others died on the turf course and three on the training track.

        Insight by Anomali: Find out how agencies sharing cyber efforts in this exclusive ebook.

A string of horse deaths at the track last year caused controversy and led to sweeping changes involving medication and safety.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|14 Migration OpenHack
4|16 Quantum Cyber Forum
4|19 TOC Annual Institute
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sentinels continue to guard the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Today in History

1987: USPTO allows patents for genetically engineered animals