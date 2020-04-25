Listen Live Sports

Former Western Kentucky star center Chris Marcus, 40, dies

April 25, 2020 7:03 pm
 
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Chris Marcus, a two-time Associated Press All-America honorable mention selection during a decorated career at center for Western Kentucky, has died. He was 40.

The school said Marcus died Thursday in his hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina, but did not state a cause of death.

Considered one of WKU’s most dominant big men, the 7-foot-1 Marcus had 1,113 points and 795 rebounds for the Hilltoppers and led the nation at 12.1 boards per game in 2001. He was named Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year that season and earned his second consecutive Defensive Player of the Year award.

Marcus set WKU’s single-season blocks record with 97 in 2000-01 and is second on the career list with 214. He led the Hilltoppers to three NCAA Tournament appearances and last year was named one of the program’s 15 finest players as part of its All-Century Team. He also was chosen to the Sun Belt’s 30th Anniversary Team in 2006.

