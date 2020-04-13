Formula One Schedule-Winners

March 15 — Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne, .

March 22 — Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, .

April 5 — Vietnamese Grand Prix, Hanoi, .

April 19 — Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, .

May 3 — Dutch Grand Prix, Zandvoort, .

May 10 — Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona, .

May 24 — Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, .

June 7 — Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku, .

June 14 — Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, .

June 28 — French Grand Prix, Le Castellet, .

July 5 — Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, .

July 19 — British Grand Prix, Silverstone, .

Aug. 2 — Malaysian Grand Prix, Budapest, .

Aug. 30 — Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps, .

Sept. 6 — Italian Grand Prix, Monza, .

Sept. 20 — Singapore Grand Prix, Singapore City, .

Sept. 27 — Russian Grand Prix, Sochi, .

Oct. 11 — Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, .

Oct. 25 — US Grand Prix, Austin, Texas.

Nov. 1 — Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City, .

Nov. 15 — Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paulo, .

Nov. 29 — Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Abu Dhabi, .

