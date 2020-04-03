Friday’s Transactions

|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LB Barkevious Mingo to a one-year contract. Re-signed LB Isaiah Irving to a one-year contract.
DETROIT LIONS — Agreed to terms with CB Darryl Roberts.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed Damarious Randall to a one-year contract.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed WR Travis Benjamin and OL Tom Compton to one-year contracts.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed QB Blaine Gabbert.
|BASEBALL
|Minor League Baseball
|Frontier League
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed LHP Josh Norwood.
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed LHP Joe Baran.
FORDHAM — Announced the retirement of AD Dave Roach effective June 30.
