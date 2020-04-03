Listen Live Sports

Friday’s Transactions

April 3, 2020 10:30 pm
 
FOOTBALL
National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LB Barkevious Mingo to a one-year contract. Re-signed LB Isaiah Irving to a one-year contract.

DETROIT LIONS — Agreed to terms with CB Darryl Roberts.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed Damarious Randall to a one-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed WR Travis Benjamin and OL Tom Compton to one-year contracts.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed QB Blaine Gabbert.

BASEBALL
Major League Baseball

SEATTLE MARINERS — Released RHP Cody Anderson.

Minor League Baseball
Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed LHP Josh Norwood.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed LHP Joe Baran.

COLLEGE

FORDHAM — Announced the retirement of AD Dave Roach effective June 30.

