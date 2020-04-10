Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Minor League Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed 1B Brock Stassi.

FOOTBALL National Football League

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed CB Saivion Smith.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Acquired WR Brandin Cooks and a future fourth-round pick from Los Angeles Rams for a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

COLLEGE

BROWN UNIVERSITY — Hired Monique LeBlanc as Women’s basketball head coach.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.