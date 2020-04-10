Listen Live Sports

Friday’s Transactions

April 10, 2020 6:59 pm
 
BASEBALL
Minor League
Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed 1B Brock Stassi.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed INF David Cronon to a contract extension.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed RHP Brendan King.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed CB Saivion Smith.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Acquired WR Brandin Cooks and a future fourth-round pick from Los Angeles Rams for a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Singed WR Armanti Edwards. Released WR Christian Gibbs.

COLLEGE

BROWN UNIVERSITY — Hired Monique LeBlanc as Women’s basketball head coach.

