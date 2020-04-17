Friday’s Transactions

NBA — Signed High School F Isaiah Todd to NBA/G League professional pathway program.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed HB Jacques Patrick to a three-year deal. Signed TE Cethan Carter to a one-year contract.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with OL Avery Gennesy.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
WINNIPEG JETS — Terminated the contract of D Dustin Byfuglien.
LA SALLE UNIVERSITY — Named MaKayla Hancock Head Field Hockey coach.
