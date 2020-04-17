Friday’s Transactions

BASKETBALL NBA G League

NBA — Signed High School F Isaiah Todd to NBA/G League professional pathway program.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed HB Jacques Patrick to a three-year deal. Signed TE Cethan Carter to a one-year contract.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with OL Avery Gennesy.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

WINNIPEG JETS — Terminated the contract of D Dustin Byfuglien.

Advertisement

COLLEGE

LA SALLE UNIVERSITY — Named MaKayla Hancock Head Field Hockey coach.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.