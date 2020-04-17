Listen Live Sports

Friday’s Transactions

April 17, 2020 4:59 pm
 
BASKETBALL
NBA G League

NBA — Signed High School F Isaiah Todd to NBA/G League professional pathway program.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed HB Jacques Patrick to a three-year deal. Signed TE Cethan Carter to a one-year contract.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with OL Avery Gennesy.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

WINNIPEG JETS — Terminated the contract of D Dustin Byfuglien.

COLLEGE

LA SALLE UNIVERSITY — Named MaKayla Hancock Head Field Hockey coach.

