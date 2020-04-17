Friday’s Transactions

G LEAGUE — Signed High School F Isaiah Todd to NBA/G League professional pathway program.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Released TE Trey Burton. Signed OL Rashaad Coward, TE J.P. Holtz, OL Jason Spriggs and K Ramiz Ahmed to one-year contracts.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed HB Jacques Patrick to a three-year deal. Signed TE Cethan Carter to a one-year contract.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DL Adam Butler.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with OL Avery Gennesy.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
WINNIPEG JETS — Terminated the contract of D Dustin Byfuglien.
VICTORIA ROYALS — Acquired F Nick Dorrington and a seventh-round pick in the 2021 WHL Bantan Draft from Lethbridge Hurricanes for D Mitch Prowse and an eighth-round pick in 2022 and a conditional seventh-round pick in 2023.
LA SALLE UNIVERSITY — Named MaKayla Hancock Head Field Hockey coach.
RICE UNIVERSITY — Signed Junior College transfer G Jake Lieppert.
