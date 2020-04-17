Friday’s Transactions

BASKETBALL NBA G League

G LEAGUE — Signed High School F Isaiah Todd to NBA/G League professional pathway program.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Released TE Trey Burton. Signed OL Rashaad Coward, TE J.P. Holtz, OL Jason Spriggs and K Ramiz Ahmed to one-year contracts.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed HB Jacques Patrick to a three-year deal. Signed TE Cethan Carter to a one-year contract.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DL Adam Butler.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with OL Avery Gennesy.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

WINNIPEG JETS — Terminated the contract of D Dustin Byfuglien.

Western Hockey League

VICTORIA ROYALS — Acquired F Nick Dorrington and a seventh-round pick in the 2021 WHL Bantan Draft from Lethbridge Hurricanes for D Mitch Prowse and an eighth-round pick in 2022 and a conditional seventh-round pick in 2023.

COLLEGE

LA SALLE UNIVERSITY — Named MaKayla Hancock Head Field Hockey coach.

RICE UNIVERSITY — Signed Junior College transfer G Jake Lieppert.

