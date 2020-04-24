Friday’s Transactions

FOOTBALL National Football League

HOUSTON TEXANS — Agreed to terms with OT Laremy Tunsil on a three-year contract extension. Signed S Michael Thomas to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY American Hockey League

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Signed F Adam Helewka.

COLLEGE

DETROIT MERCY — Named AnnMarie Gilbert as head women’s basketball coach.

ST. ANDREWS — Announced the hiring of John Cochran as head coach of Track and Field and Cross Country.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.