Giants pick up fifth-year options on Engram, Peppers

April 30, 2020 12:44 pm
 
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have picked up the fifth-year options for tight end Evan Engram and safety Jabrill Peppers.

The team announced the moves late Wednesday, extending the players’ rookie contracts through the 2021 season.

NFL teams are permitted to exercise the fifth-year option on first-round draft choices after they have played three years.

Engram has made 25 starts and 34 appearances overall in three seasons. The Mississippi product has 153 receptions for 1,766 yards and 12 touchdowns. He has missed 14 games because of injuries.

Peppers was acquired on March 13, 2019, in the trade that sent Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns. He played in 11 games last season and had 76 tackles, three forced fumbles and an interception he returned for a touchdown. His season was ended by a back injury.

Peppers has 40 starts in his three seasons, collecting 210 tackles, three interceptions, 13 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and four recoveries.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

