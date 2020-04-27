Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Gonzaga’s Petrusev will enter NBA draft, but not hire agent

April 27, 2020 12:21 pm
 
< a min read
      

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Gonzaga forward Filip Petrusev has become the third Bulldog to declare for the NBA draft this year without hiring an agent.

Gonzaga’s leading scorer and the West Coast Conference player of the year, Petrusev made his announcement Sunday, the deadline for players to declare.

Wing Corey Kispert and guard Joel Ayayi previously announced they would be available for the draft. But they also did not hire agents, leaving the door open to return to the Zags next season.

Petrusev also submitted his name for the draft after his freshman season, when he played limited minutes.

Advertisement

“It is my dream to one day play at the highest level so I am entering the 2020 NBA draft, but I am still considering a return to Gonzaga,” Petrusev said in a news release. “There is still a lot of uncertainty with what might happen to next year’s NCAA season as well as the NBA draft, this gives me more time to evaluate that and leave all the options open.

        Insight by LexisNexis Risk Solutions: Federal technology experts share what’s ahead in digital identity and verification in this exclusive executive briefing.

Petrusev, a 6-foot-11, 235-pound native of Serbia, led the Bulldogs in scoring (17.5 points per game) and rebounding (7.9 per game) last season as a sophomore. The Zags finished 31-2.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|28 SIIA Tech Summit on Artificial...
4|28 AI + ML Technology Summit
4|28 Centauri Virtual Career Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

West Point graduate siblings carry on family's military legacy

Today in History

1805: Marines and mercenaries march on Tripoli in 1st Barbary War