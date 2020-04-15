Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Gophers get big men transfers Liam Robbins, Brandon Johnson

April 15, 2020 3:28 pm
 
1 min read
      

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota has added two accomplished frontcourt players to its roster, bringing in Liam Robbins from Drake and Brandon Johnson from Western Michigan.

The Gophers announced the signings of both big men on Wednesday.

The 7-foot, 235-pound Robbins has applied to the NCAA for immediate eligibility. He’ll have two seasons left with Minnesota. As a sophomore in 2019-20, Robbins led Drake with 14.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game, landing on the All-Missouri Valley Conference second team. His 99 blocks were fifth in the country and a program record. Robbins is a nephew of Gophers assistant coach Ed Conroy and a cousin of rising senior Hunt Conroy, a reserve guard.

The 6-foot-8, 220-pound Johnson is a graduate transfer who’ll be eligible immediately for his senior season with Minnesota. He averaged 15.4 points per game in 2019-20 and led Western Michigan with 8.1 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game, landing on the All-Mid-American Conference third team.

Advertisement

The Gophers will lose star center Daniel Oturu, who turned pro after his sophomore season. Point guard Marcus Carr also declared for the draft but did not sign with an agent, making him likely to return. Shooting guard Payton Willis is transferring to Charleston.

        Insight by VMware: Find out how agencies are reaching their fullest cloud potential in this exclusive ebook.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|14 Precision Strike Annual Review...
4|14 Proposal Editing Training
4|14 Migration OpenHack
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen airlift counterdrug equipment out of Panama in support of DHS

Today in History

1783: Continental Congress ratifies preliminary articles of peace with Britain