Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Guirantes headed back to Rutgers instead of WNBA draft

April 8, 2020 2:30 am
 
2 min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Arella Guirantes is headed back to Rutgers instead of choosing to enter the WNBA draft.

She was one of about a half-dozen high profile juniors who could have foregone their last season of eligibility to enter the WNBA draft. Oregon’s Satou Sabally, Texas A&M’s Chennedy Carter and UConn’s Megan Walker have submitted their paperwork to enter the draft. Arizona guard Aari McDonald chose to return to school for her senior year.

While its been common place for years for underclassmen to enter the NBA draft early, the WNBA has seen more eligible underclassmen players do it over the past few seasons, including last season’s No. 1 pick, Jackie Young.

All were projected to be high picks in the upcoming WNBA draft that’s set for April 17 and will be done virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic. The league postponed the start of its season on Friday for an undetermined amount of time.

Advertisement

The NCAA said it is monitoring implications if the WNBA doesn’t end up having a season and the players decided to go back to school. In the past, once a player is drafted, they lost their remaining eligibility.

        Insight by Anomali: Find out how agencies sharing cyber efforts in this exclusive ebook.

Guirantes doesn’t have to worry about what the NCAA decides. She is going back to play for Hall of Fame coach C. Vivian Stringer. The redshirt junior guard averaged 20.6 points and 6.0 rebounds this season.

“I have my goals written down, and I didn’t write them down for nothing,” Guirantes said. “This morning I read my bible and started reflecting. I was feeling overwhelmed and feeling anxious to get it over with. This verse stuck out to me and reminded me the process is part of the journey.

“I was going to make a decision to get it over with, but this decision is what I’m supposed to be going through. What I needed to do was be faithful toward my goals. I want to be the Big Ten Player of the Year, a first team All-American and win a championship with Rutgers basketball. This is what I’m supposed to go through to be prepared for those moment.”

While Guirantes is returning to school, highly touted freshman Maori Davenport has entered the transfer portal according to a person familiar with the player’s decision. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because Davenport had not publicly announced her move.

___

Follow Doug Feinberg on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/dougfeinberg

        Check our coronavirus resource to see telework updates and other federal responses to the pandemic.

.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|6 Sea Air Space 2020
4|14 Emerge 2020: Bringing Vision to Life
4|14 Adobe Captivate Specialist Certificate...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Corpsmen treat patients aboard USNS Mercy

Today in History

2000: President Clinton signs "Senior Citizens' Freedom To Work Act"