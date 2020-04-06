Listen Live Sports

Haarms decides to leave Purdue, enter transfer portal

April 6, 2020 2:37 pm
 
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue center Matt Haarms has entered the transfer portal and intends to play his final college season at another school, coach Matt Painter announced Monday.

The slim, 7-foot-3 Haarms was one of the Big Ten’s top defenders and played a key role during the Boilermakers’ 2019 NCAA Tournament run, when he replaced injured center Isaac Haas in the starting lineup.

But Haarms lost the starting job following a hip injury in December and wound up averaging 8.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2 blocks per game while shooting 52.4% from the field.

He finished fourth on Purdue’s career list for blocks with 210.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

