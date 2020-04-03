Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Harper, Matz latest MLBers to contribute to virus relief

April 3, 2020 7:06 pm
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper and New York Mets pitcher Steven Matz are the latest baseball players to make donations to coronavirus relief efforts.

Harper and his wife, Kayla, are giving $500,000 to Direct Relief and Three Square in his hometown of Las Vegas and Philabundance in Philadelphia.

“Now is the time to come together and adhere to the guidelines of medical professionals! We are wishing the best to all with our prayers during this time,” the couple said in a statement.

Matz is having his foundation donate $32,000 to New York City first responders and hospitals — the first two numbers matching his uniform number. Matz tweeted Friday the money will be given by TRU32.

Advertisement

“Thanks to those who support & contribute to the program all year. Partially because of your generosity, we’re able to pitch in now,” he said. “The first of three donations just went out to one of the hardest hit hospitals in NYC, Elmhurst Hospital in Queens, so close to our Mets Citi Field.”

        Insight by VMware: Find out how agencies are reaching their fullest cloud potential in this exclusive ebook.

__

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Health News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|31 Certified Government Meeting...
4|6 Sea Air Space 2020
4|6 Transition Connection
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USACE, FEMA team up to battle to COVID-19

Today in History

1948: President Harry Truman signs Marshall Plan