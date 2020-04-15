John Elway free to focus on O-line, receivers in NFL draft

15. DENVER (7-9)

LAST SEASON: Musical chairs at coach and quarterback in Denver finally ended when Vic Fangio turned to rookie Drew Lock, who went 4-1 — with only loss to Super Bowl champion Chiefs on the road. It was too late for the Broncos to avoid a third straight losing season but provided hope that John Elway finally found worthy successor to Peyton Manning.

FREE AGENCY:

Lost DB Chris Harris Jr., DE Derek Wolfe, DB Will Parks, C Connor McGovern, LS Casey Kreiter. Didn’t re-sign G Ronald Leary, RB Theo Riddick, RB Devontae Booker, DE Adam Gotsis, ILB Corey Nelson, QB Brandon Allen. Traded FB Andy Janovich. Acquired CB A.J. Bouye, DL Jurrell Casey, OL Graham Glasgow, RB Melvin Gordon, TE Nick Vannett, QB2 Jeff Driskel, P/KO Sam Martin.

Advertisement

THEY NEED: OL, WR, DB, ILB.

THEY DON’T NEED: RB, TE, DE, K.

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Alabama WR Henry Ruggs III, Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy, Georgia OT Andrew Thomas.

OUTLOOK: Elway filled his biggest holes in free agency, freeing him up to focus on his two biggest needs in draft: offensive line and wide receiver, two areas that are deep this year.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.