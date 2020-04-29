Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

K-State salary, athletic department cuts to save $3.5M

April 29, 2020 5:40 pm
 
< a min read
      

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor, football coach Chris Klieman and basketball coach Bruce Weber have agreed to salary reductions along with every athletic department employee making more than $100,000 annually.

Taylor said in a statement Wednesday that the cuts, made to help deal with a budget crunch brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, will begin with the new fiscal year starting July 1. Klieman and Weber agreed to 13% reductions, employees who make more than $150,000 will have 10% cuts and those making more than $100,000 will have 5% cuts.

The salary reductions alone are expected to save Kansas State about $1.5 million. The athletic department as a whole will also cut expenses by 10% for an additional savings of $2 million for the upcoming year.

Earlier this week, rival Kansas announced athletic director Jeff Long, football coach Les Miles and basketball coach Bill Self would take 10% salary reductions to save the Jayhawks’ athletic department nearly $500,000.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by LexisNexis Risk Solutions: Federal technology experts share what’s ahead in digital identity and verification in this exclusive executive briefing.

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|29 Speed Mentoring: Get Your Gov Career...
4|29 5G Ecosystem Forum
5|5 MODSIM World 2020 (CANCELED)
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Thunderbirds, Navy Blue Angels honor frontline COVID-19 workers

Today in History

2004: World War II Memorial opens on the Mall