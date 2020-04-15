Listen Live Sports

Kentucky women add guards Massengill, Benton as transfers

April 15, 2020 8:03 pm
 
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Sophomore guards Jazmine Massengill and Robyn Benton transferred to Kentucky from Southeastern Conference rivals Wednesday.

They will sit out next season per NCAA transfer rules.

The 6-foot Massengill played 53 games for Tennessee, averaging 6.5 points, 4.1 assists and 4.7 rebounds last season. She’s from Chattanooga, Tennessee.

The 5-9 Benton averaged 10.1 points for Auburn last season. She’s from Conyers, Georgia.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

