Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Kentucky’s Quickley enters NBA draft after breakout season

April 13, 2020 10:18 am
 
1 min read
      

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky guard Immanuel Quickley will enter the NBA draft and sign with an agent, leaving school after a breakout season in which he was an honorable mention All-America selection by The Associated Press.

Southeastern Conference coaches voted the 6-foot-3 sophomore Player of the Year after he wasn’t picked for any preseason all-conference teams. Quickley averaged a team-high 16.1 points per game last season with double-figure efforts in his final 20 contests. The AP’s first team All-SEC selection also grabbed 4.2 rebounds per game while leading the Wildcats to the league’s regular season championship.

The Havre de Grace, Maryland, native said in a release Monday he was “saddened” Kentucky wasn’t able to compete for a national championship because of “circumstances beyond our control.” Quickley added that he decided to turn pro after praying and talking with his family.

Kentucky coach John Calipari had touted Quickley’s improvement and potential since last fall and said in the release, “There’s no question in my mind that his growth in the NBA will be on the same path that it was here, which is steep.”

Advertisement

Quickley is the third Kentucky underclassman to turn pro. Sophomore Ashton Hagans and freshman Tyrese Maxey announced last week they will enter the draft.

        Insight by Anomali: Find out how agencies sharing cyber efforts in this exclusive ebook.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|14 Emerge 2020: Bringing Vision to Life
4|14 Adobe Captivate Specialist Certificate...
4|14 12th Annual Oracle Federal Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NJ National Guard Soldiers return to drive-thru welcome home ceremony

Today in History

1970: Apollo 13 oxygen tank explodes