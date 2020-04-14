Listen Live Sports

Kentucky’s Richards is fourth player to enter NBA draft

April 14, 2020 1:56 pm
 
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky forward Nick Richards will enter the NBA draft and forego his final season of collegiate eligibility by signing with an agency.

The 6-foot-11 junior is the fourth Wildcats starter to turn pro. He’s coming off a breakout season in which he was named a first team All-Southeastern Conference selection by The Associated Press and league coaches. His per-game scoring average increased 10 points from his sophomore season to 14.0 while starting 30 of 31 contests to help the Wildcats (25-6) earn the SEC regular season title before the postseason was cancelled because of coronavirus concerns.

Richards also ranked fourth nationally in shooting at 64% and made the SEC all-defensive squad with averages of 7.8 rebounds and 2.13 blocks per game.

Richards, from Kingston, Jamaica, thanked Kentucky coaches and teammates for his steady improvement in a release on Tuesday. He said it’s time to pursue his ultimate dream of being an NBA player and added, “I’m prepared for this step because of my time at Kentucky.”

Richards’ announcement comes a day after leading scorer Immanuel Quickley declared for the draft. Guards Ashton Hagans on Sunday and Tyrese Maxey turned pro last week.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

