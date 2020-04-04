Listen Live Sports

Kim Mulkey Career Stats

April 4, 2020 1:32 pm
 
Kim Mulkey Career Coaching Record
By The Associated Press
Year College W L
2000-01 Baylor-x 21 9
2001-02 Baylor-x 27 6
2002-03 Baylor-z 24 11
2003-04 Baylor-x 26 9
2004-05 Baylor-xx 33 3
2005-06 Baylor-x 26 7
2006-07 Baylor-x 26 8
2007-08 Baylor-x 25 7
2008-09 Baylor-x 29 6
2009-10 Baylor-y 27 10
2010-11 Baylor-x 34 3
2011-12 Baylor-xx 40 0
2012-13 Baylor-x 34 2
2013-14 Baylor-x 32 5
2014-15 Baylor-x 33 4
2015-16 Baylor-x 36 2
2016-17 Baylor-x 33 4
2017-18 Baylor-x 33 2
2018-19 Baylor-xx 37 1
2019-20 Baylor-xx 28 2
Overall Totals 604 100

x-NCAA tournament

y-NCAA Final Four

z-NIT

xx-National Champion

