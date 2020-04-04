Kim Mulkey Career Stats

BC-BKW–Mulkey Career Record,0235
|Kim Mulkey Career Coaching Record
|By The Associated Press
|Year
|College
|W
|L
|2000-01 Baylor-x
|21
|9
|2001-02 Baylor-x
|27
|6
|2002-03 Baylor-z
|24
|11
|2003-04 Baylor-x
|26
|9
|2004-05 Baylor-xx
|33
|3
|2005-06 Baylor-x
|26
|7
|2006-07 Baylor-x
|26
|8
|2007-08 Baylor-x
|25
|7
|2008-09 Baylor-x
|29
|6
|2009-10 Baylor-y
|27
|10
|2010-11 Baylor-x
|34
|3
|2011-12 Baylor-xx
|40
|0
|2012-13 Baylor-x
|34
|2
|2013-14 Baylor-x
|32
|5
|2014-15 Baylor-x
|33
|4
|2015-16 Baylor-x
|36
|2
|2016-17 Baylor-x
|33
|4
|2017-18 Baylor-x
|33
|2
|2018-19 Baylor-xx
|37
|1
|2019-20 Baylor-xx
|28
|2
|Overall Totals
|604
|100
x-NCAA tournament
y-NCAA Final Four
z-NIT
xx-National Champion
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.