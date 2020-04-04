Kim Mulkey Career Stats

BC-BKW–Mulkey Career Record,0235

Kim Mulkey Career Coaching Record By The Associated Press Year College W L 2000-01 Baylor-x 21 9 2001-02 Baylor-x 27 6 2002-03 Baylor-z 24 11 2003-04 Baylor-x 26 9 2004-05 Baylor-xx 33 3 2005-06 Baylor-x 26 7 2006-07 Baylor-x 26 8 2007-08 Baylor-x 25 7 2008-09 Baylor-x 29 6 2009-10 Baylor-y 27 10 2010-11 Baylor-x 34 3 2011-12 Baylor-xx 40 0 2012-13 Baylor-x 34 2 2013-14 Baylor-x 32 5 2014-15 Baylor-x 33 4 2015-16 Baylor-x 36 2 2016-17 Baylor-x 33 4 2017-18 Baylor-x 33 2 2018-19 Baylor-xx 37 1 2019-20 Baylor-xx 28 2 Overall Totals 604 100

x-NCAA tournament

y-NCAA Final Four

z-NIT

xx-National Champion

