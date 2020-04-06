Listen Live Sports

Korn Ferry Tour Money Leaders

April 6, 2020 3:01 pm
 
Through April 5

Trn Money
1. Mito Pereira 4 $181,883
2. David Kocher 6 $149,019
3. Davis Riley 6 $147,298
4. Andrew Novak 5 $136,745
5. Jared Wolfe 6 $126,847
6. Dylan Wu 6 $115,318
7. Tommy Gainey 2 $108,000
8. John Chin 5 $106,124
9. Ben Kohles 6 $99,470
10. Roberto Díaz 6 $94,069
11. Brandon Harkins 5 $63,255
12. Paul Barjon 5 $60,633
13. Greyson Sigg 6 $57,226
14. Chad Ramey 6 $56,804
15. John VanDerLaan 6 $55,930
16. John Oda 5 $53,380
17. Will Zalatoris 5 $53,268
18. Jack Maguire 5 $53,219
19. Taylor Montgomery 5 $52,015
20. J.T. Griffin 4 $51,569
21. Lee Hodges 5 $49,792
22. Nick Hardy 6 $43,582
23. Augusto Núñez 6 $41,079
24. Brett Drewitt 6 $40,942
25. Grant Hirschman 6 $40,490
26. Patrick Fishburn 4 $35,822
27. Billy Kennerly 5 $33,717
28. Sean O’Hair 2 $33,285
29. Camilo Villegas 3 $31,588
30. Brent Grant 5 $30,109
31. Taylor Moore 5 $28,444
32. T.J. Vogel 4 $28,260
33. Ryan Ruffels 5 $28,204
34. Max McGreevy 6 $27,734
35. Scott Gutschewski 4 $26,087
36. Ben Silverman 4 $26,013
37. Adam Svensson 6 $25,577
38. Mark Blakefield 5 $25,532
39. Matt Atkins 5 $25,458
40. Kevin Roy 6 $25,173
41. José de Jesús Rodríguez 3 $25,065
42. Mark Baldwin 6 $25,049
43. George Cunningham 6 $25,031
44. Drew Weaver 5 $24,504
45. Callum Tarren 5 $24,485
46. Chandler Blanchet 1 $23,500
47. Will Wilcox 5 $23,374
48. Alex Chiarella 6 $23,188
49. Greg Yates 5 $23,166
50. Sangmoon Bae 4 $23,026

