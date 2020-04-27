Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

KU’s Miles, Self, Long take salary cuts equal to $500K

April 27, 2020 9:56 am
 
< a min read
      

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas athletic director Jeff Long, football coach Les Miles and basketball coach Bill Self announced Monday they had taken a 10% salary reduction for the next six months in an effort to save the athletic department nearly $500,000.

The move comes as the COVID-19 pandemic is putting pressure on collegiate athletic departments nationwide to cut costs to keep afloat. Many schools have asked their highest-paid employees to take salary cuts during the pandemic, and some have taken the more aggressive step of eliminating some sports entirely.

Long’s contract includes $1.5 million in annual base salary with $200,000 covered by the university. Miles is heading into the second year of a five-year contract that pays him $2.775 million a year. Self is in the midst of a contract extension that he signed in 2012 that goes through the 2021-22 season and pays him about $4 million annually.

Long said the school will “continue to evaluate what our future needs are to determine whether there will be additional salary cuts among Kansas Athletics staff for fiscal year 2021.”

Advertisement

        Insight by LexisNexis Risk Solutions: Federal technology experts share what’s ahead in digital identity and verification in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|28 SIIA Tech Summit on Artificial...
4|28 AI + ML Technology Summit
4|28 Centauri Virtual Career Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors aboard USS Barry stand watch

Today in History

1805: Marines and mercenaries march on Tripoli in 1st Barbary War