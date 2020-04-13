Listen Live Sports

Linebacker Nicholas Morrow signs tender with Raiders

April 13, 2020 6:04 pm
 
ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Linebacker Nicholas Morrow signed his restricted free agent tender with the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday.

The Raiders placed a second-round tender on Morrow last month worth about $3.2 million. That allowed them to match any contract offer Morrow received from another team or they would get a second-round pick as compensation.

Morrow originally joined the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He has played in all 48 games since joining the team and had 73 tackles and one interception in 2019, when he started eight games.

The Raiders previously signed Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkoski as free agents but still wanted Morrow back for depth and special teams play.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

