Lions agree to terms with OL Kenny Wiggins

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Kenny Wiggins.

The Lions did not release terms of the contract Tuesday. Wiggins joined Detroit as a free agent in 2018. He started 13 games over the past two seasons for the Lions.

Before that, Wiggins played five seasons for the Chargers. He started 25 games for them.

Wiggins also spent time on the practice squad with the 49ers and Ravens.

