Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Lions agree to terms with OL Kenny Wiggins

April 14, 2020 6:42 pm
 
< a min read
      

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Kenny Wiggins.

The Lions did not release terms of the contract Tuesday. Wiggins joined Detroit as a free agent in 2018. He started 13 games over the past two seasons for the Lions.

Before that, Wiggins played five seasons for the Chargers. He started 25 games for them.

Wiggins also spent time on the practice squad with the 49ers and Ravens.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by CenturyLink: GSA, Export-Import Bank and National Science Foundation address modernizing federal networks in this free webinar.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|14 Emerge 2020: Bringing Vision to Life
4|14 Adobe Captivate Specialist Certificate...
4|14 12th Annual Oracle Federal Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers bring range of expertise to COVID-19 fight

Today in History

1865: John Wilkes Booth assassinates Abraham Lincoln