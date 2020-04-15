Lions look to bolster Patricia’s shaky defense in NFL draft

3. DETROIT (3-12-1)

LAST SEASON: Lions lost last nine games and 12 of 13 to finish with their worst record in decade. Ownership gave general manager Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia chance to come back, telling them contending for playoffs in 2020 is expectation. QB Matthew Stafford missed second half of season with back injury.

FREE AGENCY: Dealt CB Darius Slay to Philadelphia and acquired S Duron Harmon in trade with New England. Released LB Devon Kennard, OT Rick Wagner, DT Damon Harrison. Signed CB Desmond Trufant and Darryl Roberts, LBs Jamie Collins and Reggie Ragland, DT Danny Shelton, OT Halapoulivaati Vaitai, WR Geronimo Allison and QB Chase Daniel

THEY NEED: CB, DT, G, DE.

THEY DON’T NEED: WR, C, LB, S.

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Ohio State CB Jeff Okudah, Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons, Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa.

OUTLOOK: Quinn and Patricia may want to address glaring need with Okudah, who can be key defender in pass-happy league. Quinn and Patricia are counting on Stafford being healthy. That’s why taking Tagovailoa does not seem to make sense for franchise’s leaders after they were pushed into win-now mode to keep their jobs. Detroit desperately needs talented players to turn around defense that ranked No. 31. Lions let G Graham Glasgow go to Denver in free agency, leaving void in middle of line that must protect Stafford.

