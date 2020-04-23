Listen Live Sports

Longtime Dartmouth men’s hockey coach Bob Gaudet retiring

April 23, 2020 4:17 pm
 
HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Bob Gaudet is retiring as Dartmouth’s men’s hockey coach after 23 years, effective June 30.

A 1981 Dartmouth graduate and goaltender on the last Big Green team to play in the NCAA Tournament, Gaudet is the all-time leader in both coaching wins (331) and games coached (752) at his alma mater. He became Dartmouth coach in 1997 after a nine-year run at Brown, replacing Roger Demment.

Gaudet, 61, announced his retirement Wednesday in a news release.

“I’ve been so very fortunate to have had the opportunity to interact with so many talented coaches, staff members, faculty, administrators, alumni and especially players over the better part of the last four decades,” he said.

Gaudet leaves the game with a coaching record of 424-482-112. He passed Eddie Jeremiah to become Dartmouth’s winningest coach with a 3-2 victory over Cornell on Nov. 30, 2018.

