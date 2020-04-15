Listen Live Sports

Member of Chargers organization tests positive for virus

April 15, 2020
 
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — At least one member of the Los Angeles Chargers organization has tested positive for the coronavirus and two others have reported symptoms.

Team spokesman Josh Rupprecht said in a statement that “everyone is doing well and is on the road to recovery.”

Rupprecht added that owner Dean Spanos, general manager Tom Telesco and coach Anthony Lynn are fine.

ESPN reported that the first positive diagnosis happened two weeks after the team facility was shut down on March 12. Everyone who had been exposed to the infected employee was notified and all self-quarantined.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.

The two other employees who reported symptoms have not tested positive.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

The Associated Press

