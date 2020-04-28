Listen Live Sports

Michael Robinson, soccer player and broadcaster, dies at 61

April 28, 2020 4:50 am
 
MADRID (AP) — Michael Robinson, who played in a European Cup-winning team at Liverpool and became a respected soccer broadcaster in Spain, has died. He was 61.

His death was announced on Tuesday by his family on his official Twitter account. The cause of Robinson’s death was not given, though 16 months ago he revealed he had been diagnosed with a malignant cancer.

“I know he has been fighting this for a number of years now and it’s been difficult for him,” said Graeme Souness, captain of Liverpool’s European champion team in 1984, to British broadcaster Sky.

Souness described his former teammate as “a charming man, bon viveur, great stories. He enjoyed a year at Liverpool, when we had a glory year and he was a big part of that.”

Robinson’s one season at Liverpool, which also earned him a league title medal, was the peak of a career that included spells at Manchester City and Brighton, and 24 appearances for Ireland.

His final transfer as a player, to Osasuna, would lead to a long and respected career in Spanish media as a soccer pundit and broadcaster.

Barcelona noted in a tribute that Robinson won an international journalism award in 2018.

Robinson was “a person who loved football and who knew how to explain it with knowledge and ingenuity,” the Spanish champion said.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

