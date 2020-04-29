Listen Live Sports

MLB teams offer ticket refunds, credit for games not played

April 29, 2020 4:36 pm
 
1 min read
      

The St. Louis Cardinals and Boston Red Sox announced ticket refund policies on Wednesday for games not played through May because of the virus outbreak, with some Major League Baseball teams offering plans for cash returns and bonus credit.

A day after MLB told clubs they could decide their own ticket refund policies, several did.

The Cleveland Indians said fans who had tickets for home games this March and April could receive a 10% bonus credit for a game later in 2020 or 2021.

The Red Sox extended a similar bonus credit to season ticket holders.

“As we continue to evaluate possibilities for the 2020 season, it’s important that we provide options to our ticket buyers for games scheduled in April and May,” Red Sox President Sam Kennedy said in a statement.

“We appreciate how patient our fans have been as we worked through the implications of the pandemic on our schedule,” he said.

Minnesota Twins season ticket holders who have paid in full will receive credit plus an additional 15%. Single-game buyers will receive a credit or can use the Twins’ website to request a refund.

Spring training was suspended on March 12 and the regular season was delayed from its scheduled March 26 start because of the new coronavirus pandemic.

A revised schedule has not been announced, with MLB exploring many options to play this year if it’s deemed safe by health experts and government leaders.

Two fans sued MLB, the 30 teams and ticket companies last week in federal court in Los Angeles, seeking refunds. The suit asks for class-action status.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

