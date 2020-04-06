Monday’s Transactions

|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed RB Todd Gurley to a one-year contract.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Re-signed DT Carl Davis.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Announced that LB Vince Biegel has signed a one-year tender.
|BASEBALL
|Atlantic League of Professional Baseball
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Brandon Beachy.
FORDHAM — Named Ed Kull interim director of athletics.
